Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 10 of UK Official Singles Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issue of the UK official singles chart, Afrobeats star Rema has attained a new height as he cracks the top 10.

Rema
Rema

Details: In the chart dated November 12 - November 24, 2022, Rema's 'Calm Down' reached a new peak of NO. 10 after moving up 6 places from the 16th position it held last week while extending its stay on the chart to 12 weeks.

Burna Boy's 'Alone' off the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack debuted at NO. 32.

'Last Last' enters its 27th week on the chart appearing at NO. 48 which is one spot up from its 49th position last week.

Burna Boy completes his hattrick on the chart as his single 'For My Hand' feat Ed Sheeran nosedived from NO. 26 last week to NO. 65 this week.

UK Afrobeats Top 20: Burna Boy's 'Alone' debuts at NO. 1 this week on the Afrobeats UK Top 20.

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr debuts at NO. 2, Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Skepta and Naira Marley debuts at NO. 3, while Tiwa Savage's 'Loading' feat Asake debuts at NO. 4.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops to NO. 5 and Asake's 'Terminator' drops to NO. 6. Fireboy's 'Coming Back For You' jumped up 7 spots to NO. 7 from NO. 14 last week. Victony and Tempoe's 'Soweto' drops to while Kizz Daniel and EMPIRE's 'Cough' drops to NO. 9.

Other debuts this week are CKay's 'Anya Mmiri' which debuts at NO. 14 and Mavin Records 'Won Da Mo' which debuts at NO. 15.

