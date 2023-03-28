Rema extends record on Billboard Hot 100
Award-winning superstar Rema has extended his record on Billboard Hot 100 (chart week April 1, 2023) to two weeks.
Since its release, 'Calm Down' has enjoyed massive international success. It's currently the most-watched Afrobeats music video on YouTube and it has also surpassed a billion streams across all platforms.
The smash hit has also earned platinum plaques in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other European countries.
Billboard US Afrobeats Chart
Rema's 'Calm Down' retains its position at the summit as it extends its record to thirty weeks while entering its 53rd week on the chart.
Libianca's 'People' remains at NO. 2 while entering its sixteenth week on the chart. Tems' 'Free Mind' stays at NO. 3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' remains at NO 4, while Burna Boy's 'Last Last' rise to NO. 5.
Wizkid's 'Essence' drops to NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' stays at NO. 7, Fireboy's 'Peru' remains at NO. 9, Adekunle Gold's 'PNDS' debuts at NO. 9, and Oxlade's 'Ku Lo Sa' drops to NO. 10.
