ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema extends record on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning superstar Rema has extended his record on Billboard Hot 100 (chart week April 1, 2023) to two weeks.

Rema
Rema

Recommended articles

Since its release, 'Calm Down' has enjoyed massive international success. It's currently the most-watched Afrobeats music video on YouTube and it has also surpassed a billion streams across all platforms.

The smash hit has also earned platinum plaques in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and other European countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema's 'Calm Down' retains its position at the summit as it extends its record to thirty weeks while entering its 53rd week on the chart.

Libianca's 'People' remains at NO. 2 while entering its sixteenth week on the chart. Tems' 'Free Mind' stays at NO. 3, Ayra Starr's 'Rush' remains at NO 4, while Burna Boy's 'Last Last' rise to NO. 5.

Wizkid's 'Essence' drops to NO. 6, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' stays at NO. 7, Fireboy's 'Peru' remains at NO. 9, Adekunle Gold's 'PNDS' debuts at NO. 9, and Oxlade's 'Ku Lo Sa' drops to NO. 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 best Nigerian movies ever made, according to ChatGPT

Top 10 best Nigerian movies ever made, according to ChatGPT

Whitemoney tenders apology for comments about BBNaija women in now-viral video

Whitemoney tenders apology for comments about BBNaija women in now-viral video

Rema extends record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema extends record on Billboard Hot 100

Spotify announces Creator Equity Fund for emerging artists

Spotify announces Creator Equity Fund for emerging artists

AY says ₦30,000 caused the fight between him and Basketmouth

AY says ₦30,000 caused the fight between him and Basketmouth

Sho The Icon shares colourful video for 'Duro'

Sho The Icon shares colourful video for 'Duro'

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Nancy Isime names the kind of actors she prefers to kiss on set

Wizkid & Tems wins 2023 iHeart Radio Award

Wizkid & Tems wins 2023 iHeart Radio Award

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Whitemoney drags BBNaija women, says they waste their time on the show

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wande Coal

Wande Coal pushes back album release date following Davido's album announcement

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido (L'Officiel)

Davido announces March 31 as release date for highly anticipated album

Davido (Spotify)

3 things to expect from Davido's upcoming album