The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Rema has achieved another giant stride as he enters the Guinness Book of Records.

Rema
Rema

Recommended articles

Rema has entered the Guinness Book Records as the first artist to top the inaugural Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) with his single 'Calm Down'.

The single was released in February 2022 ahead of Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' and has become one of the biggest Afrobeats exports in history.

Earlier in 2023, the single topped the Indian Music Industry Chart. It has also set a new record as the highest charting African song on the Billboard Hot 100 with a number 6 entry.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Calm Down' remix has received multiple plaques across Europe. It has received a Diamond plaque in France and plaques in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain. It has also earned platinum plaques in the US and the UK.

In Nigeria, 'Calm Down' has become the most viewed Afrobeats song on YouTube while surpassing 2 billion streams across all platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 gets new release date

'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 gets new release date

Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Mr Eazi believes Afrobeats is key to developing Africa's creative economy

Mr Eazi believes Afrobeats is key to developing Africa's creative economy

Joke Silva wants Nigerian filmmakers to learn from Tyler Perry

Joke Silva wants Nigerian filmmakers to learn from Tyler Perry

YKB showcases the making of an Afropop Star in 'Yusful Music' EP

YKB showcases the making of an Afropop Star in 'Yusful Music' EP

Are natural disaster jokes funny? AY's Netflix comedy special fumbles answer

Are natural disaster jokes funny? AY's Netflix comedy special fumbles answer

Dwin, The Stoic makes you feel things with 'Love Lane' EP

Dwin, The Stoic makes you feel things with 'Love Lane' EP

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Chris Brown

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Davido signed Morravey and Logos Olori together

Morravey details how Davido signed her into DMW