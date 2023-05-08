Rema enters Guinness Book of Records

Rema has entered the Guinness Book Records as the first artist to top the inaugural Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) with his single 'Calm Down'.

The single was released in February 2022 ahead of Rema's debut album 'Raves & Roses' and has become one of the biggest Afrobeats exports in history.

Earlier in 2023, the single topped the Indian Music Industry Chart. It has also set a new record as the highest charting African song on the Billboard Hot 100 with a number 6 entry.

'Calm Down' remix has received multiple plaques across Europe. It has received a Diamond plaque in France and plaques in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain. It has also earned platinum plaques in the US and the UK.