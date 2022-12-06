Details: In the chart dated December 2nd - 8th December, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat Selena Gomez continues to lead the Nigerian entries. The single enters its 14th week on the chart as it appears at NO. 12 which is two spots down from its NO. 10 peak position last week.
Rema, Burna Boy extend stay on UK Official Singles Chart
In the latest issue of the UK official singles chart, the Nigerian contingent of Rema and Burna Boy continues to fly Afrobeats flag.
Burna Boy's 'Alone' off Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack slips 10 places from No. 28 last week to No. 38 this week.
Burna Boy records his second entry with his smash hit 'Last Last' which slips from No. 59 last week to No. 76 this week.
UK Afrobeats Singles Chart: In the latest installment of the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart, Burna Boy's 'Alone' retains the top of the chart as it enters its 3rd week.
The top 5 remains unchanged with Wizkid's '2 Sugar' feat Ayra Starr remaining at the No. 2 spot, Ayra's 'Rush' retains the No. 3 spot, Wizkid's 'Wow' feat Skepta and Naira Marley remains at No. 4, and Tiwa Savage's & Asake's 'Loaded' rounds off the top 5.
Asake's 'Joha' moves up to No. 6, Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' reclaims No. 7 spot, EMPIRE & Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' moves up to N0. 8, Fireboy's 'Coming Back For You' drops to No. 9, and Burna Boy's 'Cloak & Dagger' moves up to No. 10.
BNXN's 'Traboski' debuts at No. 12 while Oxlade's 'Bad Boy' feat Mayorkun debuts at No. 19.
