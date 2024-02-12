ADVERTISEMENT
Reekado Banks excites fans as he teases new song featuring Seyi Vibez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Reekado Banks is gearing up for his first release of 2024.

The award-winning artist is set to release his first single of 2024 which will feature Street Pop star Seyi Vibez.

Reekado teased the upcoming single on his social media with behind-the-scenes clips of the music video posted online.

In 2023, Reekado released the exciting single 'Feel Different' featuring Adekunle Gold and Maleek Berry.

Seyi Vibez had a very busy 2023 as he released 2 EPs and 2 albums which is the most of any artist in the mainstream and which earned him a place on the list of Pulse Nigeria's Top 10 Artist of 2023. He also scored some notable collaborations such as 'Gwagwalada' with BNXN and Kizz Daniel. He also dazzled on 'Giza' which is one of the tracks off Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'.

