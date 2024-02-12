Reekado Banks excites fans as he teases new song featuring Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez had a very busy 2023 as he released 2 EPs and 2 albums which is the most of any artist in the mainstream and which earned him a place on the list of Pulse Nigeria's Top 10 Artist of 2023. He also scored some notable collaborations such as 'Gwagwalada' with BNXN and Kizz Daniel. He also dazzled on 'Giza' which is one of the tracks off Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'.