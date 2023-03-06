ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go'

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByRaffeal

Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go'
Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go'

FAST-rising Nigerian-American superstar, Raffeal, is back with another exciting

Recommended articles

single dubbed, “Let You Go.” Scheduled for release March 24, “Let You Go” is

Raffeal’s coming-of-age moment where everyone finally gets an intimate chance to

ADVERTISEMENT

experience his alluring musical prowess.

Produced by Cyrillicbeatz, the song is a mid-tempo Afro-pop bop that sees Raffeal

delve into his storyteller mode sharing a tale of love and heartbreak, which he claims

was inspired from true life events.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was not my own heart break, but this song was inspired from an experience of one

of my homeboys. He got his heart broken, and he kept saying he can’t let her go. So, I

started writing a song from his perspective and decided why he wouldn’t let her go

and turned it into a song,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT
Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go'
Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go' Pulse Nigeria

With its sped-up snippet already making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, “Let

You Go” is that record that is set to sail across charts across in markets, with the song

thriving for its shock and replay value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting further on his career, Raffeal retraces his steps down memory lane,

telling us that, “I fell in love with music at the age 12 when I started playing the piano

in Nigeria and started playing for my choir over here in America, but I didn’t start

recording this style of music that we know today called Afrobeats till early 2021 and I

ADVERTISEMENT

honestly believe I just started getting better at it.”

Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go'
Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go' Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old maverick also noted that his goal is to continue to make timeless

music, irrespective of trends and public sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My music will continue to be about love. I dislike violent or aggressive music. I am

put off by all that extra loud noise. Music should be sweet, pure, calm and pleasing to

the ear.”

Pre-save ''Let You Go'' here and be the first to have it: https://found.ee/Let-YouGo

ADVERTISEMENT

Connect with Raffeal on social media:

instagram: https://instagram.com/_raffeal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_raffeal

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086724434194&mibextid=LQQJ4d

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByRaffeal

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Award-winning gospel artist Mercy Chinwo set to headline gospel concert in Togo

Award-winning gospel artist Mercy Chinwo set to headline gospel concert in Togo

Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go'

Raffeal returns with emotive love-spinner, 'Let You Go'

Peruzzi set to release new single featuring Fireboy

Peruzzi set to release new single featuring Fireboy

Regina Daniels calls for end to child labour in Nollywood

Regina Daniels calls for end to child labour in Nollywood

Olamide recounts the most embarassing moment of his life

Olamide recounts the most embarassing moment of his life

Cubana Chief Priest solicits support for Sanwo-Olu's re-election

Cubana Chief Priest solicits support for Sanwo-Olu's re-election

Omotola Jalade says she almost became a prostitute after losing dad at age 12

Omotola Jalade says she almost became a prostitute after losing dad at age 12

Sarkodie: Head of the Table [Pulse Interview]

Sarkodie: Head of the Table [Pulse Interview]

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

Kwam 1 rejects kiss from wife in public, social media users weigh in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omah Lay at NPR

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' secures platinum plaque in the UK

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy win Forbes Africa icons for 2021 [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal