T-Classic offers a resounding reminder of his talent on 'Voicenote EP' [Pulse Album Review]

That's the nature of T-Classic - A man who offers love to women who mostly don't deserve it. A man who offers his talent to an audience who has failed to notice him. However, he won't change who he's. He has much love to give and so much talent to offer, and in 'Voicenote' EP, he casts his net far and wide offering his love to all types of women.

His large appetite for beautiful women was evident in the opening track 'Oliver Twist' where he name drops Toke Makinwa, Dorothy, Nancy Isime, Joselyn Dumas, and Aduni Ade over a simple beat and delightful melody as he likens himself to the fictional Oliver Twist who can't get enough.

Through his seductive melody, T-Classic once again showcases his ability to make intoxicating singles in Reward Beats produced 'Dangerous' where he once again conveys his helpless feelings for an emotionally unavailable woman. This song is lifted by catchy adlibs, a bouncy beat, and a light horn that allows T Classic's vocals to do the job.

On 'Jimmy Choo' and 'Let You Go', he chooses to use expensive gifts to woo his love interest while also offering himself to her as he recognizes that material gifts were not enough.

T-Classic has a history of being unlucky with his choice of women and on Fiokee's elevated 'Oh Baby', he switches to Highlife as he appeals to a love interest bent on deserting him despite his best efforts.

T-Classic finally digs into his bad boy side in 'Body' featuring Simba in which he finally lets go of love and settles for physical pleasure as he adopts boisterous delivery and dancehall melody for a sensually charged song.

Final Points

In his sophomore EP 'Voicenote', T-Classic has evolved and while he still desires his flowers, he lets his music do the talking.

T-Classic has always adopted a simple approach to his music and he keeps it the same in this EP. Asides from 'Body' where he wanders into Dancehall, the production explores simple Afrobeats drum patterns, strings, horns, and harmony. This achieved the simplicity and easy digestibility that's quintessentially T-Classic.

The subject matter is in line with his constant love for damaged women which combines with his insatiable appetite made for a coherent album.

Overall, with 'Voicenote' EP T-Classic offers a quality project that makes for an easy listen.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.6/2