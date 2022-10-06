RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Lets meet in court,' Portable tells Promoter who's demanding 20 billion naira in damages over botched US Show

Street-Pop sensation and troubleshooting artist Portable is back in the news and this time, he has revealed that he is been demanded to pay 20 billion naira in damages over a botched US Show.

Portable and the Botched attempt to tour America: In an Instagram live video, Portable revealed that a certain Wale Bouncer had approached him with the promise of facilitating a US Show for which he received the sum of 3.5 million by his previous management Ijoba Danku.

Portable claimed he visited the embassy on 5 different occasions with the hope of getting his Visa which didn't pull through and ultimately led to the collapse of the US show.

New Promoter Is set to make his US dream a reality: Portable revealed that he has met a new promoter who is set to take him to the US and the plans are in full gear. According to Chief Portable, it's this plan to perform in the US in a show put together by another promoter that has led the previous promoter Wale Bouncer to demand 20 billion naira in damages.

"Let's meet in Court": Portable reiterated that he was only paid 3.5 million by Wale and for which he had paid back two million on two occasions. He also revealed that he had no intention of making further payment as compensation or damages and dared the promoter to take him to court.

It's unclear the specific amount the promoter is demanding from Portable as well as the true facts of the case which Portable didn't make clear from his social media rant.

