Peruzzi & Joeboy tease unreleased single

Peruzzi is one of Afrobeats' finest writers and singers whose music has found a ready audience amongst listeners who enjoy his melody-molding abilities. In 2022, Perruzi released two tracks 'Hypertension' and 'Things I Need', and in 2023, he has been tapped by Lussh for the remix of his hit single 'Hello'.

Joeboy had a quiet 2023 as he released 'Contour' and 'Likkle Riddim' both of which didn't reach the level of his 2021 releases. He has however shown a readiness to dominate 2023 as he released a single titled 'Body and Soul' in preparation for his sophomore album.