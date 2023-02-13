ADVERTISEMENT
Peruzzi & Joeboy tease unreleased single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Peruzzi and music superstar Joeboy have teased an unreleased single.

On Sunday, 12th February 2023, Peruzzi took to his Instagram account to share a snippet of a studio session with hitmaker Joeboy. The video showed the duo recording a new song which Peruzzi has suggested might be dropping soon.

Peruzzi is one of Afrobeats' finest writers and singers whose music has found a ready audience amongst listeners who enjoy his melody-molding abilities. In 2022, Perruzi released two tracks 'Hypertension' and 'Things I Need', and in 2023, he has been tapped by Lussh for the remix of his hit single 'Hello'.

Joeboy had a quiet 2023 as he released 'Contour' and 'Likkle Riddim' both of which didn't reach the level of his 2021 releases. He has however shown a readiness to dominate 2023 as he released a single titled 'Body and Soul' in preparation for his sophomore album.

The collaboration between the duo will delight many listeners who will be eager to hear what they have to offer. Although there's no date yet for its release, Peruzzi has indicated that the song might be dropping soon.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

