Artist: Patoranking, Diamond Platinum
Patoranking Fire & Diamond Platinum join forces for new single 'Kolo Kolo'
Nigerian Afrobeats megastar Patoranking Fire & Tanzania's Diamond Platinum has released a new single titled 'Kolo Kolo'.
Song Title: Kolo Kolo
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 9, 2022
Producer: Yung Willis
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 15 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Amari Musiq
Details/Takeaway: Patoranking is one Africa's leading Dancehall Artists whose music has travelled across borders. In his latest single, he joins forces with Tanzanian megastar Diamond Platinum for a love tune that will thrill listeners.
