Pastor Emmanuel Iren releases his debut album 'Apostolos'

The album features appearances from Nosa, Sinach, Judikay, E-Daniels, Victor Bajulaiye, 121 Selah and the Outburst Music Group.

Produced by Stephen Adeniyi, Yimika Akinola and Olusiji Ewedemi, with creative direction by Emmanuel Iren himself, 'Apostolos' is a sonic amalgam of Rock and Alternative music. This music genre has come to define Pastor Emmanuel Iren's style since the release of his debut single, "The Glory", in 2021.

Most of the songs are live-recorded and give the complete experience of fellowship and corporate worship. However, the songs' lyrics also show how valuable the album is for personal devotion. Many of the tracks first came as spontaneous songs during Pastor Iren's sermons and moments of private devotion.

The eponymous opening track, "Apostolos", defines the album's theme, a message of transition, apostolic change, and empowerment from God.

The album is now out on all major streaming platforms.

You can stream it here.

---