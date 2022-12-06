RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Pa.II returns with new single, 'Bad Boy Outside'

pulse miix

Multi-talented sensation Pa.II has returned with a new single he calls 'Bad Boy Outside'.

PA II
PA II

Artist: Pa.II

Recommended articles

Song Title: Bad Boy Outside

Genre: Hip Hop, Afropop

Date of Release: November 24, 2022

Producer: NyamaNyama Sound

Song Art:

Pa II - 'Bad Boy Outside'
Pa II - 'Bad Boy Outside' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 17 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: NyamaNyama Sound

Details/Takeaway: 'Bad Boy Outside' track is an Afro-Pop and Hip-hop infused song; its chill approach makes it the perfect song to start off any day or activity.

This cool, calm, mid paced song was inspired by being kept away from everything that meant a lot in the last few years. Now that's over -

STREAM HERE

pulse miix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema and Burna Boy extend stay on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema and Burna Boy extend stay on UK Official Singles Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ranks second on Billboard year end albums chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ranks second on Billboard year end albums chart

Pa.II returns with new single, 'Bad Boy Outside'

Pa.II returns with new single, 'Bad Boy Outside'

BBNaija's Kaisha douses mental breakdown fears with IG post

BBNaija's Kaisha douses mental breakdown fears with IG post

Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details

Sammie Okposo will be buried on December 15, other burial details

Seyi Shay returns to the stage with her baby after 7-month hiatus

Seyi Shay returns to the stage with her baby after 7-month hiatus

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

'I can't hide my emotions...I'm disappointed,' Blaqbonez reacts to Wizkid's comments on Nigerian rappers

Susu: Adesua Etomi-Wellington offers another creative piece of herself [Pulse Interview]

Susu: Adesua Etomi-Wellington offers another creative piece of herself [Pulse Interview]

E'Major returns with 'Happiness' for the festive season

E'Major returns with 'Happiness' for the festive season

Trending

Asake

Asake apologizes to Birmingham fans for late appearance

Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid's '2 Sugar' bows out of UK Singles Chart after 1 week, Burna Boy's 'Alone' reaches new peak

Oladips, Wizkid

Oladips calls Wizkid 'Mr. She tell me say,' in new diss freestyle video

Davido

Davido's fans hold heartwarming concert in his honor