Artist: Pa.II
Pa.II returns with new single, 'Bad Boy Outside'
Multi-talented sensation Pa.II has returned with a new single he calls 'Bad Boy Outside'.
Song Title: Bad Boy Outside
Genre: Hip Hop, Afropop
Date of Release: November 24, 2022
Producer: NyamaNyama Sound
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 17 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: NyamaNyama Sound
Details/Takeaway: 'Bad Boy Outside' track is an Afro-Pop and Hip-hop infused song; its chill approach makes it the perfect song to start off any day or activity.
This cool, calm, mid paced song was inspired by being kept away from everything that meant a lot in the last few years. Now that's over -
