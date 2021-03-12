Details/Takeaway: The record reminisces the tough start that both rappers experienced on their way to success.
Zlatan raps about being a bricklayers and vows that he must never suffer like his parents again while Oladips raps about his ill-fated stint with Reminisce's Les Rose Rouge as well as sleeping in a church and leaving his parents' home in 2015.
Date: March 6, 2021
Song Title: Mainland 2 Island
Artist: Oladips and Zlatan
Genre: Hip-Hop
Producer: P-Priime
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: The Disciples
You can listen to the song below;