Artist: Obesere

Song Title: Coronavirus

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 24, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Well, this isn't weird at all. Over the past few months, the Nigerian legend has been on a comeback trail with collaborations with Zlatan and Skiibii. While the mixing on this song is suspect, it could have been fire. Basically, Obesere warns coronavirus not to enter Nigeria because his brother, Ebola died in Nigeria.

You can listen below;