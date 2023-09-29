ADVERTISEMENT
Victony teams up with AV for new single 'Jaga Jaga'

Fast-rising international star Victony has released a new single titled 'Jaga Jaga'.

Produced by Kzito, this single is an impressive piece of music that further displays the abilities of one of Afrobeats most exciting acts acts in today's music scene.

On this track, the 2023 Headies award winner for Best Recording of the Year and Headies Viewers Choice presents an introspective and personal piece of music highlighting his ascension in the music industry. "My life is a different story; it is a movie written by God," sings Victony as he pens a song of gratitude and divine orchestration.

"Jaga Jaga' is a song I feel the world needs to hear. This song is about honest expression and deep reflection. I am confident it will touch people on several intimate levels," says Victony on his new single.

This single comes ahead of Victony’s highly anticipated body of work set for release in later in the year.

