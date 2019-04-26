Date: April 26, 2019

Song Title: Poko

Artist: Kizz Daniel

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: M.O.G Beatz

Video Director: Clarence Peters

Album: No Bad Songz

Details/Takeaway: ‘Poko’ was track 15 on Daniel’s sophomore studio album, No Bad Songz. Upon the album’s release, the song appealed to listeners and has been on the lips of Nigerians since.

The song chronicles Daniel’s experience, pursuing a supposedly voluptuous woman who caught his eye – the video tries its best to portray the same.

Ratings: TBA

You can watch the video below;