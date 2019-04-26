Date: April 26, 2019
Song Title: Poko
Artist: Kizz Daniel
Genre: Afrobeats
Producer: M.O.G Beatz
Video Director: Clarence Peters
Album: No Bad Songz
Details/Takeaway: ‘Poko’ was track 15 on Daniel’s sophomore studio album, No Bad Songz. Upon the album’s release, the song appealed to listeners and has been on the lips of Nigerians since.
The song chronicles Daniel’s experience, pursuing a supposedly voluptuous woman who caught his eye – the video tries its best to portray the same.
Ratings: TBA
