In the wee hours of December 30, 2019, Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley commenced his performance at the maiden edition of his headlining show, 'Marlian Fest.'

During the first set of his performance, he announced his new record label, Marlian Records. He said, "I want to use the platform to announce my new record label called Marlian Records and it's for you all (points to his fans, the Marlians). Any of you that has talent can come through."

After that announcement, he then gave the platform to his new new acts, Zinoleesky, MohBad, Fabian Blu and C-Blvck. Zinoleesky is known as the social media sensation who used to disturb Instagram with avant-garde fashion choices and interesting raps in Yoruba alongside Lil Frosh.

Since then, Frosh has signed to Aloma Music Worldwide/Davido Music Worldwide. C-Blvck was featured on 'Tingasa' off Lord of Lamba, Moh Bad is also a street sensation while Fabian Blu has the most amazing voice.