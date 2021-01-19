On January 18, 2021, it was announced that the Nigerian Copyright Commission renewed the license of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), an incorporated collective association of authors, composers, arrangers and publishers of music.

By virtue of the approval dated December 22, 2020, MCSN will continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the provisions of the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management Organisation) Regulations 2007.

In a statement, the MCSN says that, "With the renewal of MCSN’s approval or licence to operate as a CMO in addition to its being the largest owner, assignee and exclusive licensee of copyright in musical works and sound recordings within the provisions of the relevant sections of the Copyright Act 2004 as interpreted and affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Nigerian creators of intellectual property and their counterparts around the world are full of expectations of great rewards for their creativity coming out of Nigeria.

“MCSN has thrown its doors wide open for all creators of musical works, sound recordings and other genres of copyright interests for a robust and harmonious engagement for the realisation of the greater goal of creating prosperity for all.

“MCSN assures everyone in the sector, both creators and users, that there would be a fair deal for all, while the issue of playing by the rule,” the statement said, adding, “there would no longer be room for playing one group or interest against the other as has been done in the past by certain users and holders of copyright works and interest.”

he NCC has given assurances that henceforth, it will give teeth to the provisions of the Copyright Act in the sphere of enforcement to ensure that anyone exploiting copyright protected works in any form prescribed by the laws is made to fully comply with the law by obtaining and paying adequate compensation for the exploited works or rights.

Reacting to the development, MCSN expressed its deep appreciation to the Director General of the NCC, John Ohi Asein, the governing board, management and entire staff of the commission for the grant of the renewal of its approval to operate as a CMO and the assurances given by the NCC for a transformed copyright landscape to create prosperity for owners and holders of copyright and other stakeholders.

The NCC also says that it intends to safeguard and enforce the provisions of the Copyright Act and ensure that creatives get paid.

About MCSN

A description on its website reads; the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN) is an incorporated collective association of authors, composers, arrangers and publishers of music.

Before Nigeria gained independence from Britain, most Nigerian composers and authors were registered with the Performing Rights Society (PRS) and the Mechanical Copyright Protection Society (MCPS), both of the United Kingdom, who were responsible for collection and distribution of performing and mechanical rights in musical works.

In 1984, MSCN was set up to take over the responsibilities of both the PRS and MCPS in Nigeria. While many Nigerian creators transferred to MCSN, others remained with PRS and MCPS. MCSN entered into reciprocal representation contracts with both PRS and MCPS by which MCSN became vested with the copyright in virtually the entire repertoire of copyright music available in Nigeria.Lessons