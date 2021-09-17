RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Muno releases sophomore EP titled '4+1'

The EP is a selection of tracks that brings Muno's unique sound to the fore.

Champion One Entertainment artist Muno is proud to announce the release of "4+1".

"4+1" is Muno's sophomore EP and explores themes around relationships like love, heartbreak, dedication, togetherness and self confidence.

"4+1" marks Muno's return to mainstream music after a brief hiatus.

The EP is a selection of tracks that brings to the fore this eclectic artist's unique sound.

The sounds on this record are a combination of deep soulful lyrics and memorable instrumentals.

"4+1" marks a new chapter in Muno's career. It is his hope that this EP provides ample motivation to people around the world who may be experiencing drama in their relationships and also, serve as a reminder that love can overcome even the most uncomfortable of times.

All videos for the EP were shot by ace cinematographer, Clarence Peters.

SEE LINKS BELOW:

https://fanlink.to/muno4plus1

Muno on Social Media

Facebook: munosingsong

Twitter: munosingsong

Instagram: munosings

For more information, press only:

Tokindrumz Management

No 20 Oba Akinloye Street

Oral Estate, Ikota

Lagos, Nigeria

(+234) 708 671 7039

(+234) 809 541 0564

contact.tokingdrumz@gmail.com

sarahwiko@gmail.com

