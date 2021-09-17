Champion One Entertainment artist Muno is proud to announce the release of "4+1".
Muno releases sophomore EP titled '4+1'
The EP is a selection of tracks that brings Muno's unique sound to the fore.
"4+1" is Muno's sophomore EP and explores themes around relationships like love, heartbreak, dedication, togetherness and self confidence.
"4+1" marks Muno's return to mainstream music after a brief hiatus.
The EP is a selection of tracks that brings to the fore this eclectic artist's unique sound.
The sounds on this record are a combination of deep soulful lyrics and memorable instrumentals.
"4+1" marks a new chapter in Muno's career. It is his hope that this EP provides ample motivation to people around the world who may be experiencing drama in their relationships and also, serve as a reminder that love can overcome even the most uncomfortable of times.
"4+1" is now available for download and streaming on all major music stores.
All videos for the EP were shot by ace cinematographer, Clarence Peters.
