Morravey named as the new Apple Music Africa Rising artist

Adeayo Adebiyi

“Feeling super blessed and thankful to have been chosen as the Africa Rising Artist for November,” she tells Apple Music. “I remember growing up and being inspired by other amazing women in music, to think that now I get a chance to inspire someone else, another young girl, is surreal. My upcoming debut project, The Ravi EP is very dear to me and I can’t wait for you all to hear it in Spatial Audio. Thank you for all the love!”

Born in Rivers State, Port Harcourt in Nigeria, Morravey was influenced by the city and the culture of music that permeates its make-up.

“Coming from Port Harcourt gives you a different kind of confidence, a different kind of vibe,” she tells Apple Music. “I write songs with the intent of inspiring people to feel all the feels - dance, love, motivation! Music is my way of connecting with people and in turn helping them connect with one another.”

While Morravey began dabbling in music by using gospel songs as her canvas and then adding her own twist by incorporating instrumentals from secular tracks, it was during lockdown that she began to share videos of herself singing covers, growing her audience while attracting the attention of some big industry names. One of those names was global Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

After signing to Davido’s label, DMW, in early 2023, Morravey made her debut on a track called 'In The Garden' off Davido’s 'Timeless' album.

The song quickly went viral and Morravey’s social media followers exploded overnight with many new fans eager to know when she would drop her own music.

Her highly-anticipated debut release, 'The Ravi' EP, available to stream on Apple Music in Spatial Audio, is a tour de force five-track exhibition of Morravey’s ability to seamlessly weave together multiple genres - from dance to reggae to highlife to Afropop and back - anchored in the summery single 'What Is Love'.

The latest music from Morravey along with that of Africa’s hottest new artists, is available now on the Apple Music Africa Rising Playlist.

Adeayo Adebiyi

Morravey named as the new Apple Music Africa Rising artist

