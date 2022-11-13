Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' earns second biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria, debuts on Spotify Global Artist Chart

This places the album just behind Burna Boy's 2022 album 'Love, Damini' which accumulated 1.36 million streams on Spotify Nigeria on its opening day.

'MLLE' also leapfrogs Asake's hugely successful debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' which was just shy of a million opening day streams earning 992K streams on Spotify Nigeria.

The 13-track 'MLLE' features come off the back of the acclaimed 2020 'Made In Lagos' and it features superstars including Skepta, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Naira Marley, as well as fast-rising Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr.

New record for average track stream: According to Turntable Charts, 'MLLE' also set a new record for new average track stream on the opening day of an album as it averaged 93,240 streams per track in its opening 24 hours.

Spotify Global Artist Chart debut: Wizkid earns his first-ever debut on the Spotify Global Artist Chart appearing at number 128 following the release of 'More Love, Less Ego'.