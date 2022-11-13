Details: In the chart reported by Nigeria's official music chart Turntable Charts, 'More Love, Less Ego' earned 1.21 million streams on Spotify Nigeria in its opening 24 hours.
Wizkid's 'More Love, Less Ego' earns second biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria, debuts on Spotify Global Artist Chart
On 11th, November 2022, Nigerian megastar Wizkid released his highly anticipated fifth studio album 'More Love, Less Ego (MLLE)', the album would go on to earn the second biggest opening day streams on Spotify Nigeria.
Recommended articles
This places the album just behind Burna Boy's 2022 album 'Love, Damini' which accumulated 1.36 million streams on Spotify Nigeria on its opening day.
'MLLE' also leapfrogs Asake's hugely successful debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' which was just shy of a million opening day streams earning 992K streams on Spotify Nigeria.
The 13-track 'MLLE' features come off the back of the acclaimed 2020 'Made In Lagos' and it features superstars including Skepta, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Naira Marley, as well as fast-rising Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr.
New record for average track stream: According to Turntable Charts, 'MLLE' also set a new record for new average track stream on the opening day of an album as it averaged 93,240 streams per track in its opening 24 hours.
Spotify Global Artist Chart debut: Wizkid earns his first-ever debut on the Spotify Global Artist Chart appearing at number 128 following the release of 'More Love, Less Ego'.
His entry on the chart reflects his status as a global star and a significant rise in profile following the release of 'Made In Lagos' which delivered the international smash hit 'Essence'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng