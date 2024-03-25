ADVERTISEMENT
Hip hop is the genre that has fed most other genres - MI Abaga

Adeayo Adebiyi

MI Abaga describes hip-hop as the truest art form.

During a Pulse Fun Fact episode, the multi-award-winning rapper was asked which genre was his favourite between hip hop, Afrobeats, and Amapiano.

Unsurprisingly, M.I Abaga chose hip hop before putting Afrobeats in second place.

According to M.I, hip hop is the genre that has fed most other genres. He described hip-hop as the deepest art form and the love of his life.

Hip-hop has a rich history in Nigerian music with several top-class rappers like Eedris Abdulkareem, Ruggedman, Mode 9, M.I, Ice Prince, Naeto C, Dagrin, and Olamide popularising it.

In Afrobeats, hip-hop is one of the genres at its core with the early Afrobeats of The Remedies, Trybesmen, and Plaintainshun Boiz all inspired by hip-hop.

Across different parts of the world, rap music has been domesticated and it has fed different genres that borrow from it.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

