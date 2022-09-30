RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters

Leading African music label, Mavin Records unveils 6 new talents in an unprecedented, but welcome move that once again underlines the range of new talents present in the African music industry.

Mavin Records sign four Producers and two Songwriters
As the industry grows, the prominence of the people behind the music should accompany it. In a trailblazing move to centralize these indispensable cogs of the African music ecosystem, Mavin Records announce the signing of Alexander Uwaifo (Andre Vibes), Prince Omoferi (Mbryo), Oluwadamilare Aderibigbe (Milar), King Agene David (Prestige), Jackson Okpeku (JVXN), Chinomso Ohajianya (Sevn)

Milar and Mbryo are bonafide songwriters with an already enviable catalogue. Penning songs like 'Bloody Samaritan', 'Overdose', 'Ijo (Labalaba)', and Feeling among them already, the duo represent an emergent class of genius lyricist and music talents whose place in the industry is just as important as anyone’s. 18 year old Milar’s big picture is touching lives with music and branching out into many other verticals of the music creative economy. Mbryo is a veteran in the game. Having worked with some of the scenes biggest artists already, he is looking to inspire and document daily lives with his talent

Andre Vibez, Prestige, Jvxn, and Sevn are connoisseurs of sound. Andre Vibez is one of Afrobeats most prolific producers. Responsible for 2021 smash hit ‘Feeling’ by Ladipoe, Rema’s ‘Calm Down', and most recently, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, the producer is gunning for legacy.

Prestige has worked with artists like Dr Sid, Di’Ja, Crayon and new Mavin signee, Bayanni. Jvxn and Sevn are raring to stake their claim on the scene as they work with some of the industry best new artiste while learning and honing their craft under Don Jazzy- legendary Afrobeats producer and founder of Mavin Records.

Speaking on the initiatives and new talents, Don Jazzy says ‘’For over sixteen years, I watched the industry grow and played my role as a producer and songwriter. It is time we give back to the creatives behind the scene. Mavin is backing new storytellers and soundmen who would redefine the sound of Afrobeats’’

Mavin Records have been charting the course for Label management in Nigerian music and the new additions expands the Mavin family as they continue to redefine Music Business, talent development, and Record Label services in Nigeria.

