Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters

Milar and Mbryo are bonafide songwriters with an already enviable catalogue. Penning songs like 'Bloody Samaritan', 'Overdose', 'Ijo (Labalaba)', and Feeling among them already, the duo represent an emergent class of genius lyricist and music talents whose place in the industry is just as important as anyone’s. 18 year old Milar’s big picture is touching lives with music and branching out into many other verticals of the music creative economy. Mbryo is a veteran in the game. Having worked with some of the scenes biggest artists already, he is looking to inspire and document daily lives with his talent

Andre Vibez, Prestige, Jvxn, and Sevn are connoisseurs of sound. Andre Vibez is one of Afrobeats most prolific producers. Responsible for 2021 smash hit ‘Feeling’ by Ladipoe, Rema’s ‘Calm Down', and most recently, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, the producer is gunning for legacy.

Prestige has worked with artists like Dr Sid, Di’Ja, Crayon and new Mavin signee, Bayanni. Jvxn and Sevn are raring to stake their claim on the scene as they work with some of the industry best new artiste while learning and honing their craft under Don Jazzy- legendary Afrobeats producer and founder of Mavin Records.

Speaking on the initiatives and new talents, Don Jazzy says ‘’For over sixteen years, I watched the industry grow and played my role as a producer and songwriter. It is time we give back to the creatives behind the scene. Mavin is backing new storytellers and soundmen who would redefine the sound of Afrobeats’’