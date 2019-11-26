Mavin shared the news in a statement signed by Michael Collins Ajereh a.k.a Don Jazzy, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, “We are happy to move to our new spaces”.

“Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos. The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans." the statement read.

Mavin Records expand operations in Nigeria

The record label founded by legendary Afrobeats producer, Don Jazzy has been a staple of the music industry in Nigeria and beyond for nearly a decade now. This expansion comes in the face of recent global growth facing the Nigerian music industry. It is a testament to how Mavin Records has built and maintained its momentum by evolving with the times, sounds and technological demands of a dynamic industry.

The expansion symbolises a new phase for Mavin, one where it positions itself as a vanguard in the creative and corporate industries, with teams equipped to innovate and build the future of Africa. It also marks a necessary next step for the label as it broadens the scope of its dealings and enters the league of global entertainment brands. "This is a key step in the strategic growth of Mavin Records".

“Both offices were developed to meet the growth needs of Mavin as there have been recent hires across our corporate and creative teams driven by the need to deliver top-notch value for our talent roaster, industry stakeholders, fans and corporate clients. The spaces demonstrates the culture and ambition of Mavin in its continuous drive to deliver innovative services -- which includes brand partnerships, content production, publishing and influencer marketing." said Oghenejobo Tega, Chief Operating Officer of Mavin Records.

The record label has recorded tremendous success since its emergence in 2012, providing a home for stars like Wande Coal, D'Prince, Dr Sid, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Di'Ja, Reekado Banks and Korede Bello. Mavin Records is famed for creating, developing and promoting world-class music talent, irrespective of their sound or genre. This culture continued with the unveiling of Johnny Drille, DNA and Ladipoe in 2017 and, most recently, Crayon and Rema who have thrilled music lovers and topped ones-to-watch lists in less than a year since they debuted.

The company has also contributed to the growth of the creative workforce, by providing employment opportunities for music business enthusiasts and grooming creative professionals in an industry where structure is lacking.

The company's investment in its creative and corporate efforts is reminiscent of how it has positioned its creative talents to build strong profitable brands. The label's artists have also leveraged their influence for other A-list brands across diverse industries. Mavin Records has worked with brands in Consumer Tech, Telecoms, Food, Dairy & Beverages, Fashion, E-commerce, Lifestyle, Petroleum Industries and much more.

In recognition of its contribution to the creative industry, Mavin Records and its artists have won a long list of honours over the years, ranging from the Headies, Soundcity MVP and the MTV EMAs, to the Record Label of The Year at the City People Awards. As the label opens a new chapter, Mavin will continue to thrill audiences and build the creative industry across Africa and beyond.

