Mama Matters Entertainment signs Twist, about to drop his first single "Network"

The CEO of the label, Mama Matters Entertainment "Owoeye Keji" insights Pulse that "Network" was picked from a range of songs made by Twist and he is already set with an EP, but the management and team of the label opted to introduce him properly with this first single, as they take it one step at a time.

Twist's Profile:

Born Asogbon Emmanuel, and from Ondo state into the family with half a dozen siblings. He is the last child in the family and ended up as the entertainer, described as "a restless soul who just wanted to dance and sing."

He began singing and dancing at the age of 12 as a hobby with plans to make a career off his talents while in school. Professionally, music started at the age of 17.

With a wide range of influences from Alkaline, Wande Coal, Wizkid, Travis Scott to Burnaboy, Twist started as a rapper. He had a penchant for interweaving words and solid rhyme patterns, but soon after, he came into his fold as an AfroHiphop maven.

He got signed to Mama Matters Entertainment in the first quarter of 2021 and he is ready to twist your minds with his first official single.

Twist is as confident as he rhymes effortlessly on this song titled 'Network.'

The song was produced by ace producer Tempoe, mixed and mastered by STG.

We can't wait to feel this new wave.

The song can be pre-ordered on the link below:

You can also follow him on his socials @iamthetwist for more updates.