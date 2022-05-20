RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Lojay & Sarz recruit Chris Brown for 'Monalisa' remix

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Lojay and Sarz return with a beautiful remix for their hit song 'Monalisa' featuring Chris Brown.

Artist: Sarz & Lojay

Song Title: Monalisa remix

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: May 20, 2022

Producer: Sarz

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 33 seconds

Features: 1 - Sarz

Label: Metallic Music / 1789

Details/Takeaway: Announcing the release on his Twitter page, Lojay wrote,Monalisa Remix ft @chrisbrown prod. @beatsbysarz Out now! "

STREAM HERE

Onyema Courage

