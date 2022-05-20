Artist: Sarz & Lojay
Lojay & Sarz recruit Chris Brown for 'Monalisa' remix
Lojay and Sarz return with a beautiful remix for their hit song 'Monalisa' featuring Chris Brown.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Monalisa remix
Genre: Amapiano, Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: May 20, 2022
Producer: Sarz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 33 seconds
Features: 1 - Sarz
Label: Metallic Music / 1789
Details/Takeaway: Announcing the release on his Twitter page, Lojay wrote, “Monalisa Remix ft @chrisbrown prod. @beatsbysarz Out now! "
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng