This is a follow-up to her self-titled debut EP.

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous.' (MAVIN)

Artist: Ayra Starr

Album Title: 19 & Dangerous

Genre: R&B, Afro-pop, Folk, Amapiano, Afro-house

Date of Release: August 6, 2021

Producers: London

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 11 songs, 33 minutes

Features: 2 - Foushee and CKay

Tracklist: TBD

Label: MAVIN/Platoon

Details/Takeaway: On the album, Ayra Starr says, “Every song on the album is iconic because I only want to do iconic things and be nothing less than myself in my career. People have tried to put me in a box because of my age and gender but I insist on breaking the norms and stereotypes.”

She continues, “This album is a safe space, a recharge zone for anyone who feels defeated and feels like giving up. I want that teenage boy or girl who feels like everything is going wrong in their lives to seek refuge in this album."

Since debuting in January 2021, Ayra Starr has amassed over 23 million global streams, powered by her debut self-titled EP and the single ‘Away’, which has racked up over 3.8 million YouTube views.

LISTEN HERE.

