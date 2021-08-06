Album Title: 19 & Dangerous

Genre: R&B, Afro-pop, Folk, Amapiano, Afro-house

Date of Release: August 6, 2021

Producers: London

Album Art:

Length: 11 songs, 33 minutes

Features: 2 - Foushee and CKay

Tracklist: TBD

Label: MAVIN/Platoon

Details/Takeaway: On the album, Ayra Starr says, “Every song on the album is iconic because I only want to do iconic things and be nothing less than myself in my career. People have tried to put me in a box because of my age and gender but I insist on breaking the norms and stereotypes.”

She continues, “This album is a safe space, a recharge zone for anyone who feels defeated and feels like giving up. I want that teenage boy or girl who feels like everything is going wrong in their lives to seek refuge in this album."