Date: June 14, 2019

Song Title: Jensimi

Artist: Reminisce featuring Niniola

Genre: Afro-fusion, afro-house

Producer: Tempoe

Album: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeway: The new single appeciates womanly curves with endearing vulgar wash on what is a smooth afro-house song.

