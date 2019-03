Phyno shares his brand new single, 'Agu.'

Penthauze label honcho Phyno who remains one of the most consistent rappers on the scene as he constantly dishes out new records and collaborations is out with his first official single for 2019, titled 'Agu.'

Produced by T Spize, Phyno in his usual Igbo dialect flows impeccably as he delivers this melodious and bop heavy record.