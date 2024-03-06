Kizz Daniel will be dropping a new EP in March 2024
The EP will include his chart-topping hit single 'Twe Twe'
The award-winning superstar is set to release a new EP titled 'TZA(Thankz Alot)'. The 5-track EP will feature new tracks 'Sooner', 'Showa', 'Jejeli', and previous releases 'Too Busy To Be Bae' and 'Twe Twe'.
Kizz Daniel made this announcement on his social media with the new project set for release on March 11, 2024. The EP is set to extend Kizz Daniel's hitmaking run as it comes off the back of the release of 'Twe Twe' remix featuring Davido who has restated his desire to release a joint EP with Kizz Daniel.
'TZA' EP is Kizz Daniel's second EP after 'Barnabas' which was released in 2021. It will also be his 6th project in 8 years as Kizz Daniel continues to maintain his status as one of Afrobeats' most prolific hitmakers.
