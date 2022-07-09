RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Kizz Daniel angered fans when he appeared over four hours late for his sold-out concert in Maryland on Thursday 6th July 2022.

Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel

Angry fans booed and pelted Kizz Daniel with tissues after he hurried through a thirty-minute set after keeping fans waiting for hours. The video of angry fans demanding a refund circulated on Twitter and it attracted criticism over what is a growing concern over the attitude of Nigerian superstars towards their live shows.

Recommended articles

Kizz Daniel has taken to his Instagram account to issue his apology to DMV fans for what transpired. In the apology posted on Friday 8th July 2022, Kizz Daniel attributed the delay to the Nigerian Consulate who withheld his passport.

He went further to explain that in his efforts to reach the show on time, he booked a private jet. However, he still couldn't make the show on time and give the fans a longer show.

Kizz Daniel offered his unreserved apology for the unfortunate delay and promised to announce another date for a DMV show with all existing tickets remaining valid.

Kizz Daniel is currently on a 10-city tour of the United States and fans have been eager to see the superstar perform his hit singles, most notably his intercontinental smash hit 'Buga'.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian fast-rising star AYLØ releases 'For Good Reasons' album

Nigerian fast-rising star AYLØ releases 'For Good Reasons' album

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Future Sounds Vol.15 featuring Kaptain, Dreyson, Kelvin Star, El Manny and more

Future Sounds Vol.15 featuring Kaptain, Dreyson, Kelvin Star, El Manny and more

'Money and success can never change me' - Davido

'Money and success can never change me' - Davido

Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

Kamaru Usman boasts on Burna Boy's album ahead of fight against Leon Edwards [Video]

Glamour Girls: I screamed when I got the call for the auditions - Sharon Ooja reveals

Glamour Girls: I screamed when I got the call for the auditions - Sharon Ooja reveals

Kemi Adetiba announces new film ‘To Kill A Monkey’

Kemi Adetiba announces new film ‘To Kill A Monkey’

Ibitayo ‘Tsaint’ Ibikunle debuts first-look teaser for ‘Gidan Dambe’ (House of Dambe)

Ibitayo ‘Tsaint’ Ibikunle debuts first-look teaser for ‘Gidan Dambe’ (House of Dambe)

'The Wildflower' wraps theatrical run with N40 million in box office

'The Wildflower' wraps theatrical run with N40 million in box office

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Love, Damini Track list

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy