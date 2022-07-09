Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel has taken to his Instagram account to issue his apology to DMV fans for what transpired. In the apology posted on Friday 8th July 2022, Kizz Daniel attributed the delay to the Nigerian Consulate who withheld his passport.

He went further to explain that in his efforts to reach the show on time, he booked a private jet. However, he still couldn't make the show on time and give the fans a longer show.

Kizz Daniel offered his unreserved apology for the unfortunate delay and promised to announce another date for a DMV show with all existing tickets remaining valid.