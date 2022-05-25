Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s 'Buga' fends off stiff competition to retain No.1 spot

For a second week, 'Buga' tallies twice as many points as the NO. 2 song on the chart (1.9x), becoming the first song to achieve this feat for multiple weeks. 'Buga' is already among the Top 50 songs overall in 2022 just two weeks into its release.

'Buga' tallied 12.3 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming, up 7.8%) and 71.6 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio, up 50.7%)

Additionally, Kizz Daniel joins Omah Lay, Davido and Joeboy as the only artistes to have spent at least 1o cumulative weeks at No. 1

Omah Lay – 17 weeks; 'Godly' (record 11 weeks), 'Forever' (Remix) [4 weeks] and 'Understand' (3 weeks).

Davido – 15 weeks; 'FOR YOU' (7 weeks), 'Baddest Boy (Remix)' [5 weeks], 'FEM' (1 week), 'Holy Ground' (1 week) and “The Best” (1 week).

Kizz Daniel – 10 weeks; 'Lie' (7 weeks), 'Buga' (2 weeks) and 'Pour Me Water' (1 week)

Joeboy – 10 weeks; 'Sip (Alcohol)' [10 week]

NO. 2 – NO. 6 sees five debuts in this week’s Top 50 – the most top ten debuts in a week since Davido sent five new tracks to the top ten on the chart dated November 23, 2020.

SPINALL & Asake’s 'Palazzo' starts at No. 2 with 6.36 million equivalent streams (No. 3 on streaming), 38 million in radio reach (No. 8 on radio) and 1.61 million in TV reach (No. 85 on TV).

'PALAZZO' is Asake’s biggest debut on the Top 50 – and third top ten entry after two No. 1 previous No. 1 singles off the artiste’s debut EP. Additionally, 'PALAZZO' is SPINALL’s first top ten entry and the highest charting single for a DJ – matching the peak of Dj Kaywise & Phyno’s 'High Way'.

Burna Boy’s break-up anthem 'Last Last' launches at No. 3 with 6.64 million equivalent streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 21.9 million in radio reach (No. 21 on radio). It is the artiste’s tenth top 10 entry on the chart – behind only Davido (15).

All of Burna Boy’s top ten entries:

'Ginger' with Wizkid – No. 1

'Kilometre' – No. 1

'Sungba (Remix)' – No. 1

'B. D’OR' – No. 2

'Last Last' – No. 3

'Loved By You' – No. 4

'Question' – No. 4

'Want It All' – No. 8

'Rotate' – No. 8

'Second Sermon (Remix)' – No. 9

Zinoleesky’s 'Loving You' debuts at No. 4 on the Top 50 – becoming the artiste’s highest debut on the chart. 'Loving You,' which samples Asa’s 'Be My Man' tallied 5.46 million equivalent streams (No. 4 on streaming) and 40.7 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio).

This is Zinoleesky’s sixth top ten entry on the chart joining; 'Don’t Call Me' – No. 3, 'Loving You' – No. 4, 'Kilofeshe' – No. 6, 'Kilometer (Remix)' – No. 6, 'Rocking' – No. 8 and 'Gone Far' – No. 10.

Mavins’ 'Overloading (OVERDOSE)' makes its debut at No. 5 on the Top 50 after tallying 4.42 million equivalent streams (No. 5 on streaming) and 41.5 million in radio impressions (No. 6 on radio).

'Overloading (OVERDOSE)' features an all-star ensemble cast including Ayra Starr (fourth top ten entry), LADIPOE (third top ten entry), Magixx (second top ten entry), as well as Crayon & Boy Spyce (for their first top ten entries respectively).

At No. 6, Davido’s 'Stand Strong' with Sunday Service Choir launches at No. 6 with 56.3 million radio impressions (No. 2 on radio) and 2.94 million equivalent streams (No. 10 on streaming).

It is the artiste’s record-extending 15th top ten entry and record-padding 35th total entry on TurnTable Top 50. The artiste holds the record for most No. 1s, most top five (8), most top ten (15) and most total entries (35).

Sunday Service Choir becomes the first gospel act to debut on the multi-metric TurnTable Top 50 chart.

Rounding up this week’s top ten; Camidoh’s 'Sugarcane (Remix)' with Mayorkun, King Promise and Darkoo slips from 4 to 7. Black Sherif’s former No. 1 'Kwaku The Traveller' falls 2 to 8. And Fireboy DML’s 'Playboy' slumps from 3 to 9.

Young Jonn’s 'Dada (Remix)' moves from No. 7 to No. 10 to complete this week’s top ten on the chart.

