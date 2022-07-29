Kido Madiba debuts single titled 'Absence' under Def Jam Africa

Kido Madiba believes he has greatness deposited in him and he draws inspiration from the great Nelson Mandela.

About 'Absence': His latest single 'Absence' is a reflection on a past relationship.

Speaking on the single, the rising star said: "I had just relocated to Lagos from Abuja, Nigeria. I think it was The next morning, we were on the phone for hours talking and after the call. The first 3 lines just hit me and here we are. Just a lonely boy in a new environment missing his girlfriend.”

This single offers a nostalgic Afrobeats kick which blends well with his voice as he hits quite mellifluous notes. The song is lifted by an infectious bridge that will have listeners singing along after their first listen.

'Absence' is a great single that will serve as an unforgettable introduction of the phenomenal Kido Madiba to the listeners.

