RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kido Madiba debuts single titled 'Absence' under Def Jam Africa

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fresh Def Jam Africa signee Kido Madiba has debuted a new single titled 'Absence'. Kido Madiba is a special artist whose music carries significant realism which he uses to mirror his personal experiences and the social-economic realities of his environment.

Kido Madiba
Kido Madiba

About Kido Madiba: Kido Madiba means little Madiba, a name the Nigerian singer derives from the South African-born global political icon and Nobel Prize winner Nelson Madiba Mandela with whom he also shares his birth date.

Recommended articles

Kido Madiba believes he has greatness deposited in him and he draws inspiration from the great Nelson Mandela.

About 'Absence': His latest single 'Absence' is a reflection on a past relationship.

Speaking on the single, the rising star said: "I had just relocated to Lagos from Abuja, Nigeria. I think it was The next morning, we were on the phone for hours talking and after the call. The first 3 lines just hit me and here we are. Just a lonely boy in a new environment missing his girlfriend.”

This single offers a nostalgic Afrobeats kick which blends well with his voice as he hits quite mellifluous notes. The song is lifted by an infectious bridge that will have listeners singing along after their first listen.

'Absence' is a great single that will serve as an unforgettable introduction of the phenomenal Kido Madiba to the listeners.

image
image Pulse Nigeria

STREAM 'ABSENCE' HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Doyin are trying to break us - Bella tells Sheggz

BBNaija 7: Chichi & Doyin are trying to break us - Bella tells Sheggz

Kido Madiba debuts single titled 'Absence' under Def Jam Africa

Kido Madiba debuts single titled 'Absence' under Def Jam Africa

Nu Trybe’s new signee TAR1Q debuts with 'Son of the Moon' EP

Nu Trybe’s new signee TAR1Q debuts with 'Son of the Moon' EP

Talented rising star Tee Psalm drops visuals for new single 'What You Need'

Talented rising star Tee Psalm drops visuals for new single 'What You Need'

Tito Da.Fire sings about patience and perseverance in new single 'One Day'

Tito Da.Fire sings about patience and perseverance in new single 'One Day'

BBNaija 7: Twitter fans rave over Level 1 pool party

BBNaija 7: Twitter fans rave over Level 1 pool party

Phyno and Tekno join forces for new single

Phyno and Tekno join forces for new single

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Phyno, Tekno, Wande Coal, BNXN, Tems and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Phyno, Tekno, Wande Coal, BNXN, Tems and others

DJ Tunez taps Victony and Wande Coal for new single

DJ Tunez taps Victony and Wande Coal for new single

Trending

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Tempoe, Asa, PPriime

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems

Tems features on the soundtrack of Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever'

Tems on the soundtrack of Wakanda Foerver

P-Square makes powerful comeback with two new singles

P-Sqaure - 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme) Song Art