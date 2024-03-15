ADVERTISEMENT
KCEE shares exciting 'Ojapiano' remix featuring OneRepublic

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian hitmaker partners with the Grammy winning band for the remix of his hit single.

The track’s signature rolling log drums harmonize with KCEE’s smooth vocals, while the traditional flute, or Oja, weaves through the vibrant percussions, showcasing both elegance and strength.

The original 'Ojapiano' not only instilled a sense of cultural pride but also transcended demographic barriers, captivating listeners from all walks of life. Its widespread appeal drew the attention of OneRepublic, leading to a remix, the snippet became a sensation on social media, igniting excitement among fans worldwide.

This remix is a true celebration of cultural impact and artistic fusion. OneRepublic’s contribution lifts the melody to unprecedented levels, with lead vocalist Ryan Tedder infusing the piece with his unique international touch.

Ryan Tedder, frontman of OneRepublic, shares his anticipation: “I am very excited to jump on this song. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the finished work, and I look forward to more collaborations with African artists!”

Kcee while appearing in an interview on Cool FM expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and the global reach of the Oja sound: “I love how the Oja sound is going global and connecting us. It has become part of a movement, and everyone accepts it.”

This remix captures the impressive reach of Afrobeats as more global superstars are collaborating with Nigerian stars to connect with the global Afrobeats audience.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

