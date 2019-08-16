Artist: Joeboy

Song Title: The Beginning

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: August 16, 2019

Producer: Killertunes

Label: emPawa Africa

Album: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After the success of 'My Baby,' Joeboy again brings the efficient formula of visualizers to the fore.

Born Joseph Akinfenwa, the singer who is acclaimed as the first graduate of Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa again goes the way of love for a song rich on beautiful percussion and guitar chords.

Inspired by a true story, Joeboy finds himself catching feelings for a friend ends up putting him in the infamous friend zone.

Mr. Eazi has also the second moon of emPawa 30.

You can watch the visualizer for 'The Beginning' below;