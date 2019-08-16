Artist: Joeboy
Song Title: The Beginning
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of release: August 16, 2019
Producer: Killertunes
Label: emPawa Africa
Album: TBA
Details/Takeaway: After the success of 'My Baby,' Joeboy again brings the efficient formula of visualizers to the fore.
Born Joseph Akinfenwa, the singer who is acclaimed as the first graduate of Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa again goes the way of love for a song rich on beautiful percussion and guitar chords.
Inspired by a true story, Joeboy finds himself catching feelings for a friend ends up putting him in the infamous friend zone.
Mr. Eazi has also the second moon of emPawa 30.
You can watch the visualizer for 'The Beginning' below;