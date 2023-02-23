ADVERTISEMENT
'It feels great,' 50 Cent reacts to Tekno sampling his song

Adeayo Adebiyi

American rap legend 50 Cent reacted to Nigerian multi-talented artist Tekno sampling his song.

50 Cent, Tekno
Details: In an interview on MSNBC, 50 Cent was played a clip of Tekno's 2017 record 'GO' in which he sampled the famous lines from 50's hit 2003 single 'In Da Club'.

When asked by the host how he feels that an artist from Nigeria will sample his song, 50 Cent described the feeling as a great one and part of the motivations that keeps him going.

When asked why he thinks artists from 21 Savage from Atlanta and Tekno from Nigeria are all inspired by him, 50 Cent replied that it was because they have experienced the real side of things.

Since entering the mainstream in 2003 with his successful album 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin',' 50 Cent has gone on to become one of the biggest rappers in the history of American Hip Hop with his album selling tens of millions of copies around the world. He has also gone on to become a business mogul with his G-Unit fashion line and TV Shows enjoying massive success.

Nigerian fans will remember 50 Cent just beyond his hit singles such as 'In Da Club', 'Candy Shop', and 'Many Men' which were popular in Nigeria. Fans will recall his infamous spat with Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem in 2004 over a seat on an airplane when they were traveling alongside other Nigerian artists for a Glo-sponsored event.

The disagreement led to Eedris recording a diss track for 50 Cent whom he claimed attempted to bully him in his country. Although the two would later settle their disputes years later, it's still one of the most talked about disputes in the history of modern Nigerian mainstream music.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

