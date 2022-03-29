Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs this week: Pheelz & BNXN’s 'Finesse' spends a 3rd week at No. 1

“Finesse” tallied 3.32 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming, down 47%) and 37.3 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio, down 13%).

It is the third longest No. 1 song of 2022 – behind “Baddest Boy (Remix) with 5 weeks and “Peru” with 4 weeks.

Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)” with Davido keeps at No. 2 for another week – it has occupied only the top two positions on the chart since its debut (benefitting from multiple versions on streaming platforms).

Asake’s “Omo Ope” featuring Olamide is steady at No. 3 after peaking atop the chart for a week.

Rema’s “Calm Down” ascends 5-4 on the Top 50 after peaking at No. 3 on the chart. It continues to lead the radio chart, its fifth week at No. 1, drawing 54.6 million in radio reach.

Following the release of the artiste’s debut album last Friday, “Calm Down” is looking to reach the top of the chart on next week’s Top 50.

Asake’s “Sungba” rockets into the top ten at No. 5, jumping ten places. It tallied 2.26 million equivalent streams (No. 4 on streaming, up 46%) and 28.9 million in radio reach (No. 10 on radio, up 73%).

“Sungba” is Asake’s second top ten entry on the chart – joining “Omo Ope,” both off the artiste’s debut EP.

Asake becomes the first artiste to record multiple top ten entries on the Top 50 with a debut project (EP or LP).

Omah Lay & Justin Bieber’s “Attention” slides 4-6 on the TurnTable Top 50. Lil Kesh’s “Don’t Call Me” with Zinoleesky drops 6-7 on the Top 50 after peaking at No. 3.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Magixx & Ayra Starr’s “Love Don’t A Cost A Dime (Re-Up)” rises to a new peak of No. 8. The song tallied 1.14 million equivalent streams (No. 18 on streaming, up 0.9%) and 37.7 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio, up 28.2%).

“Dime” is Magixx’s first top ten entry on the Top 50 while Ayra Starr records her third. This makes Ayra Starr the first female artiste to earn three top 10 entries on the TurnTable Top 50; joining “Bloody Samaritan” which peaked at No. 1 and “Away” which peaked at No. 4.

1da Banton’s “No Wahala (Remix)” with Kizz Daniel & Tiwa Savage jumps 16-9 on the Top 50; it becomes the lead artiste’s first top ten entry, Kizz Daniel reaches the region for the fourth time while Tiwa Savage records her second top 10 entry.

Zinoleesky’s “Rocking” ascends 11-10, returning to the top ten after a two-week absence. The song has peaked at No. 8 so far.