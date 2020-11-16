For the maiden edition of the Turntable 50, 'Ginger' by Wizkid featuring Burna Boy topped the charts. But this week, 'FEM' by Davido hits the top spot on the charts as it leaped from No. 2 to No. 1.

By so doing, it became the second No. 1 ever on the TurnTable Charts' headlining charts, Turntable 50.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming, radio airplay and TV airplay in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, November 16.

Olamide occupies both No. 2 and No. 3 with 'Infinity' and 'Triumphant' featuring Omah Lay and Bella Shmurda respectively.

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week;

1.) Davido - FEM

After becoming Nigeria's flagship song for the EndSARS protests, the song makes a return as Davido releases 'A Better Time. The song tallied 45.69 million radio audience impressions, 1.11 million equivalent streams and 10.19 million TV audience impression impressions this week.

2.) Olamide featuring Omah Lay - Infinity

Having recently released a colorful video for the song, Olamide’s 'Infinity' featuring Omah Lay moves from No. 7 to No. 2 on the Top 50, after drawing 2.16 million equivalent streams. It also tallied 23.36 million radio airplay audience impression

The song also leads the Top Streaming Chart for a fourth non-consecutive week and moves to a new peak of No. 8 on Top Airplay Chart.

3.) Olamide featuring Bella Shmurda - Triumphant

Olamide’s 'Triumphant' Bella Shmurda jumps to No. 3 on the Top 50 after it entered at No. 17 on the last chart. It moves to No. 2 on Streaming Chart (1.95 million equivalent streams, up 30.87%), jumps 34-12 on Airplay Chart (20.39 million, up 81.56%) and debuts at No. 27 on TV Songs Chart (5.04 million).

Both “Infinity” and “Triumphant” are from Olamide’s eleventh studio album, Carpe Diem, and feature two of the artistes tipped for the Next Rated Awards at the Headies.

4.) Wizkid featuring Burna Boy - Ginger

Last week's No. 1 song falls to No. 4 on the Top 50. It also drops to No. 3 on Top Streaming Chart (1.64 million, down 50.15%) and moves 11-4 on Top Airplay Chart (29.76 million, up 24.5%).

5.) Patoranking - Abule

Patoranking’s 'Abule' moves 8-5 on the Top 50 and ranks in the top ten of Top Airplay Chart for a 12th week (only Rema’s “Woman” has spent longer in the region with 14 weeks).

6.) Cheque - Zoom

It's not everyday that a Trap/Emo track becomes a hit in Nigeria, but this song is still waxing strong. After it dropped off Cheque's debut EP, 'Razor,' it enjoyed a lukewarm reception but after its video dropped, it soared up the charts.

7.) Bella Shmurda featuring Zlatan and Lincoln - Cash App

The song might be premised upon the counter-culture of 'yahoo yahoo,' but the music is alluring enough to form a dalliance with the Nigerian heart. The song also further ties into how pop culture continues to promote Square's product of the same name. Jack Dorsey would be proud.

8.) Tems - Damages

As the lead single for her debut EP, For Broken Ears, 'Damages' has surpassed a lot of expectations. Recently, it was announced that Tems' debut EP surpassed one million streams on Apple Music. It also fell from No. 6 to No. 8 on the charts.

9.) Wizkid - No Stress

Well, Wizkid admires a woman with no stress and his album, Made In Lagos was said to reflect that reality. His song might have had a tumble from No. 4 to No. 9 on this week's chart, but the times look great for Baba Bolu.

10.) DJ Neptune’s featuring Laycon & Joeboy - Nobody (Icons Remix)

This week, the song fell from No. 9 to No. 10.

Just outside the top ten is Omah Lay’s 'Damn (Remix)' featuring American R&B artiste, 6lack and Davido’s 'So Crazy' featuring American rapper, Lil Baby, debuts at No. 17.

You can check the full TurnTable Top 50 HERE.

All chart news will be available @turntablecharts on both Twitter and Instagram while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and platform-based charts such as the official Top Triller Chart will be updated on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

This comes courtesy of a partnership between Pulse Nigeria and Turntable Charts.