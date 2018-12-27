Davido is set to close the year with his grand annual end of the year headline concert scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

It’s become an annual tradition for our industry superstars to treat the fan community to a one-of-a-kind musical experience as part of activities to celebrate a successful and eventful year. Certain music stars have an impressive record for taking the icing when it comes to staging shows and one of such is Davido.

Although we feared there might not be a Davido Live in Lagos concert this year by reason of his political meddle which led to an alleged disappointment in his venue of choice but imagine how our hearts lit up following the news that he would after all be hosting a live show in Lagos.

It will be happening live at the Eko Atlantic tonight and so here are five reasons why you shouldn’t miss this experience.

1. Davido equals surprises

The name Davido has become very synonymous with surprises. Everytime Davido steps up to the stage, there’s always a treaty in the offing for the fans. And so we don’t need a public announcement to know there’s already a grand plan being hatched by the OBO himself.

While we strongly believe that millionaires will be made tonight going by OBO’s mantra to lift others, some are of the opinion that it is the chef Chi who will finally be making her debut on stage but others say he will be unveiling a newly signed act tonight. Whatever the case, we sha can’t wait to find out.

2. Davido will be giving Lagos a taste of London

Davido has said that if you won’t be able to make his 02 Arena concert in London, then you dare not miss the Eko Atlantic show in Lagos.

With so much planning going underway for the London installment of the Davido ‘live on stage’ series, OBO is gifting his fans from the grassroots, an experience worth treasuring by revealing peeks of what London has waited several months to behold.

3. Plenty Hits

Davido has promised to hold Lagos to a standstill as he unleashes upon his fans, his discography of music hits from Dami Duro, to Gobe, Skelewu, The Money, Gbagbe Oshi, IF, FIA, Assurance, Nwa Baby and the latest Wonder Woman, in an unravelling, never-before-seen show.

4. The DMW squad

Members of the DMW dominated the charts this year with multiple music singles released. At the Davido Live concert, you’re most certainly going to have the complete roll-call of the label artistes delivering bangers like Mind, Aje, Aza, Twisted and many more.

5. Refreshment

His drink sponsors have promised to keep the crowd refreshed and recharged for the night with servings of your favorite drinks.