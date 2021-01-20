The Platform which aims to recruit and give audience to the finest MC’s in the Nigerian Hip-Hop community has now called for rappers to make their submissions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, most of this year’s activities will be done online. All budding and talented rappers who want to audition are to upload a 45seconds video of their dopest bars on Instagram using the hashtag, #HennessyVSClass2020.

Last season saw Laudreyes emerge winner of the Hennessy Artistry VS class.

This year promises to be exciting as some of the judges include award-winning Nigerian rappers; Vector Tha Viper and MI.

Entries will close on Sunday, January 24, 2020.

Participants who choose to, can download and use the beat for their entry.

