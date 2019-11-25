On November 20, 2019, nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were announced at 2:30 pm.

Burna Boy's album, African Giant got nominated in the Best World Music Album category. He was nominated in the category alongside Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D'Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.

But Burna Boy is not the first Nigerian to get a Grammy Award nomination. This article will document Burna Boy and the five other Nigerians to get nominated for a Grammy Award. Please note that this list only includes Nigerians who got nominated for their own work and not ones who got nominated by association.

Here is the list;

a. ) Artiste: Burna Boy

Burna Boy performs anybody on VEVO Ctrl. (YouTube/BurnaBoy)

Profession: Artiste, Performer

Nominated For: African Giant (2020), The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best World Music Award, Best Pop Vocal Album (Performed/Wrote 'Ja Ara E')

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

b.) Artiste: Mr. Eazi

Mr. Eazi performs on stage. [Instagram/MrEazi]

Profession: Artiste, Performer, Songwriting

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce), Oasis (by J Balvin and Bad Bunny)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Performer/Songwriter on 'Don't Jealous Me,' 'Keys To The Kingdom'), Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album (featured on 'Como Un Bebe')

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

c. ) Artiste: Legendury Beatz

Profession:Producer, Composer

Nominated For: Oasis (by J Balvin and Bad Bunny)

Category: Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album (Produced Como Un Bebe)

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

d. ) Artiste: Bankulli (Abisagboola Oluseun)

Bankulli visits Pulse Nigeria. (Pulse Nigeria)

Profession: Composer, Songwriter

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Songwriter on 'Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)')

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

e.) Artiste: Sarz

Profession: Composer, Producer

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Songwriter on 'Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)')

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

f.) Artiste: Tekno

Tekno is now Grammy-nominated. (Instagram/TeknoMiles)

Profession: Composer, Producer

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Songwriter/Performer on 'Don't Jealous Me')

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

g.) Artiste: Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade thrills 10,000 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Effyzie Entertainment)

Profession: Composer, Songwriter, Performer

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Songwriter/Performer on 'Don't Jealous Me,' and 'My Power')

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

h.) Artiste: P2J

Profession: Composer, Producer

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Produced 'Ja Ara E,' 'Water' and 'Keys To The King' 'Scar')

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

I.) Artiste: Wizkid

Wizkid on Capital Xtra. (YouTube/Capital Xtra)

Profession: Songwriter, Performer

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Performed 'Brown Skin Girl' )

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

j.) Artiste: Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage 49-99 listening at Obalende park [Pulse]

Profession: Songwriter, Performer

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Produced 'Keys To The Kingdom' )

Year: 2020

Status: TBA

k.) Artiste: Northboi

Northboi visits Pulse Nigeria. (Pulse Nigeria)

Profession: Composer, Producer

Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)

Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Produced 'Keys To The Kingdom' )

Year: 2020

Status: TBA