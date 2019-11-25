On November 20, 2019, nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were announced at 2:30 pm.
Burna Boy's album, African Giant got nominated in the Best World Music Album category. He was nominated in the category alongside Altin Gün for Gece, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley for What Heat, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet for Fanm D'Ayiti, and Angelique Kidjo for Celia.
But Burna Boy is not the first Nigerian to get a Grammy Award nomination. This article will document Burna Boy and the five other Nigerians to get nominated for a Grammy Award. Please note that this list only includes Nigerians who got nominated for their own work and not ones who got nominated by association.
Here is the list;
a. ) Artiste: Burna Boy
Profession: Artiste, Performer
Nominated For: African Giant (2020), The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best World Music Award, Best Pop Vocal Album (Performed/Wrote 'Ja Ara E')
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
b.) Artiste: Mr. Eazi
Profession: Artiste, Performer, Songwriting
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce), Oasis (by J Balvin and Bad Bunny)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Performer/Songwriter on 'Don't Jealous Me,' 'Keys To The Kingdom'), Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album (featured on 'Como Un Bebe')
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
c. ) Artiste: Legendury Beatz
Profession:Producer, Composer
Nominated For: Oasis (by J Balvin and Bad Bunny)
Category: Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album (Produced Como Un Bebe)
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
d. ) Artiste: Bankulli (Abisagboola Oluseun)
Profession: Composer, Songwriter
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Songwriter on 'Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)')
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
e.) Artiste: Sarz
Profession: Composer, Producer
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Songwriter on 'Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)')
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
f.) Artiste: Tekno
Profession: Composer, Producer
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Songwriter/Performer on 'Don't Jealous Me')
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
g.) Artiste: Yemi Alade
Profession: Composer, Songwriter, Performer
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Songwriter/Performer on 'Don't Jealous Me,' and 'My Power')
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
h.) Artiste: P2J
Profession: Composer, Producer
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Produced 'Ja Ara E,' 'Water' and 'Keys To The King' 'Scar')
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
I.) Artiste: Wizkid
Profession: Songwriter, Performer
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Performed 'Brown Skin Girl' )
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
j.) Artiste: Tiwa Savage
Profession: Songwriter, Performer
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Produced 'Keys To The Kingdom' )
Year: 2020
Status: TBA
k.) Artiste: Northboi
Profession: Composer, Producer
Nominated For: The Lion King: The Gift (By Beyonce)
Category: Best Pop Vocal Album (Produced 'Keys To The Kingdom' )
Year: 2020
Status: TBA