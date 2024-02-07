ADVERTISEMENT
My next album will be cohesive & entertaining - Fireboy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fireboy is set to drop a new album in 2024.

Fireboy is set to drop a new album in 2024
Fireboy is set to drop a new album in 2024 (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

At the Grammys red carpet, Fireboy was interviewed by Rollingstone and during the interview, he talked about the growth of the Nigerian music industry and his upcoming album.

"It's surreal. This is what we have been working for. It feels good to be recognized by institutions like this because it only emphasizes how hard we have worked and how far we have come," Fireboy said on the nominations of Davido, Burna Boy, Asake & Olamide, and Ayra Starr at the 66th Grammy Awards.

When asked what Afrobeats artists have he been listening to he said he has been listening to a lot of Street artists whose music is adding a refreshing touch to the soundscape.

On his upcoming album, Fireboy said he is putting finishing touches on his album in Los Abe dropping later in 2024.

The award-winning artist shared that he learned some lessons in 2023 to focus on the things that matter and this would inform his new album.

Fireboy dropped his last album 'Playboy' in 2022 and his highly anticipated next album will be his fourth.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

