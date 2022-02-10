Fireboy DML receives plaque from Audiomack for hitting over 350 million streams

The rest of the streams were generated from singles which pivoted Fireboly’s ingress to receiving this award.

Pulse Nigeria

The plaque was recently presented to Fireboy DML by Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack at the Audiomack head office in New York City.

“In less than 4 years, Fireboy has made a mark in both the local and global music industry and we are very excited to commemorate the incredible feat of over 350million streams on Audiomack.

"At Audiomack, we believe in acknowledging and awarding talents for the milestone they have achieved in streaming and our goal is to highlight the hard work artistes are putting into their careers digitally and the contributions of supporting stakeholders including management teams, fans, and industry players like Audiomack.”, said Jason Johnson.

