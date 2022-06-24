Candy Bleakz brings the heat with new 'Fire EP'

The 6-track project is a blend of distinct and vibrant sounds that show Candy’s versatility and her bold exploration of what she describes as a street house sound.

The EP features the two lead singles from the project “Red” and the widely successful street favorite 'Tikuku'. Alongside 'Dragon' and 'Water', these songs are exciting upbeat songs that borrow from the buzzing Nigerian bubbly Amapiano sounds alongside memorable lyrics and melodies.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on this project Candy says “Its been a long time coming. I’ve worked so hard trying to finetune my sound while keeping it fresh with the usual energy that is expected from a Candy track. The project is fun and will definitely make people dance”.