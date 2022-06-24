RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Candy Bleakz brings the heat with new 'Fire EP'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

After a long run delivering impressive hits, Candy Bleakz returns with a project aptly called the 'Fire EP.'

Candy Bleakz
Candy Bleakz

The EP is a bold statement that conveys are readiness to show the world her talent and further take her career to the next level.

Recommended articles

The 6-track project is a blend of distinct and vibrant sounds that show Candy’s versatility and her bold exploration of what she describes as a street house sound.

The EP features the two lead singles from the project “Red” and the widely successful street favorite 'Tikuku'. Alongside 'Dragon' and 'Water', these songs are exciting upbeat songs that borrow from the buzzing Nigerian bubbly Amapiano sounds alongside memorable lyrics and melodies.

Candy Bleakz
Candy Bleakz Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on this project Candy says “Its been a long time coming. I’ve worked so hard trying to finetune my sound while keeping it fresh with the usual energy that is expected from a Candy track. The project is fun and will definitely make people dance”.

'Fire EP' is a unique blend of several genres and styles of music put together that compliments Candy’s sound and high tempo.

STREAM 'FIRE EP' HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Boomplay powered “Afrobeats: The Backstory documentary to stream on Netflix from 29th June 2022

Boomplay powered “Afrobeats: The Backstory” documentary to stream on Netflix from 29th June 2022

Candy Bleakz brings the heat with new 'Fire EP'

Candy Bleakz brings the heat with new 'Fire EP'

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Flagboy releases debut EP titled 'Life'

Flagboy releases debut EP titled 'Life'

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Hennessy Artistry VS Class: PDSTRN emerges winner of season VIII!!

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

TG Omori, Daniel Regha

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel