Falz Olu Maintain team up in new anthem 'Bon Soir'

Falz - 'Bon Soir' ft Olu Maintan (Official Audio)

Listen to Falz collaborate with Olu Maintain on his new single, 'Bon Soir.'

Falz teams up with Olu Maintain on his new single, 'Bon Soir.'

After introducing his French side on his last album with songs like 'La Fete', the multi-talented rapper/actor and president of the Sweet Boys Association reintroduces the language in this new anthem where he features veteran singer, Mr Olu Maintain.

'Bon Soir' is a French word literally meaning, 'Good Evening' but can be expressed in other forms and Falz adopts it in his song to say hello to the girl he is flirting with.

The song was produced by Sess.

