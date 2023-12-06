ADVERTISEMENT
Ekunrawo release a new EP debut, 'Show Some Love' for 2023

Ekunrawo released his anticipated debut 6-track Extended Play, “Show Some Love” across all the streaming platforms. Show Some Love is a 6-track Extended Play with songs like “Sweet Love”, “I Got You” and “Show Some Love”. Other songs on the project are “See You See Me”, “For My Head” and “Fear”.

The EP has collaborations with Peruzzi and Papilongo. On July 28 2023, Ekunrawo released the collaboration “For My Head” with Perruzi, followed by a video visual for the song as the lead single from the EP.

Before releasing the EP, Ekunrawo put out a dancing challenge for fans to create steps and win prizes.

