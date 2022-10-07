RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Edidion drops new sensational tune 'Concentration'

Singer and Songwriter Edidion has released a new Afrobeat-influenced single he calls 'Concentration'.

Artist: Edidion

Song Title: Concentration

Genre: R&B

Date of Release: October 7th, 2022

Producer: Ransom Beatz

Edidion - Concentration
Length: 3 minutes 15 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Edidion

Details/Takeaway: Edidion blends the R&B sound he is known for with Afrobeat, which will undoubtedly set a new trend in today’s musical landscape. With Afrobeat music dominating the airwaves right now Edidion took inspiration from fellow Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & Davido during the creative process for 'CONCENTRATION'.

Produced by Ransom Beatz, “CONCENTRATION” is an electrifying club banger that showcases a more confident and sensual side to Edidion like never before. Trading his catchy rap/sung delivery on previous single “Bugatti” for some melodic and soulful singing on “CONCENTRATION” will definitely pay off for Edidion as he hopes to gain an international audience and solidify his place as one of the new faces of R&B.

The vibrant music video for 'CONCENTRATION' directed by Allan Rowland displays Edidion’s slick dance moves, hip street-style fashion and his potential to be the next-big thing in the music industry. 'CONCENTRATION' is right on trend with the current wave of R&B acts tapping into the Afrobeat genre, Edidion who is of Nigerian heritage and grew up listening to Afrobeat music sounds authentic on this song and maintains his individuality.

Adeayo Adebiyi

