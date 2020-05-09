Artist: Dr. Sid

Album Title: The Interesting EP

Genre: Afro-Pop. Pon pon, Trap

Date of Release: May 8, 2020

Producers: London, Ozedikus, Altims, Don Jazzy

Album Art:

Length: 5 Tracks, 16 Minutes

Features: 4 - Don Jazzy, MI Abaga, LadiPoe and Eyang

Label: MAVIN

Details/Takeaway: When Pulse Nigeria had a chat with Dr. Sid on April 11, 2020, the singer played this writer some of these songs and said the EP was coming. A while later, 'Lit' dropped and it was a dedication to the marijuana counter-culture.

