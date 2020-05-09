Artist: Dr. Sid
Album Title: The Interesting EP
Genre: Afro-Pop. Pon pon, Trap
Date of Release: May 8, 2020
Producers: London, Ozedikus, Altims, Don Jazzy
Album Art:
Length: 5 Tracks, 16 Minutes
Features: 4 - Don Jazzy, MI Abaga, LadiPoe and Eyang
Tracklist: TBA
Label: MAVIN
Details/Takeaway: When Pulse Nigeria had a chat with Dr. Sid on April 11, 2020, the singer played this writer some of these songs and said the EP was coming. A while later, 'Lit' dropped and it was a dedication to the marijuana counter-culture.
You can play this EP HERE.