Artist: Dolapo The Vibe

Album Title: Unanticipated EP

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: October 8, 2020

Producers: Shizzi , Dalorbeats, Bankulli and Vstix

Album Art:

Length: 6 songs, 20 minutes

Features: 3 - Peruzzi, Nyanda [of Brick and Lace], Barry Jhay and Fiokee

Tracklist:

Singles: 2 - 'Owo' and 'Ijo'

Label: Bankulli Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: DolapoTheVibe showcased her vocals unexpected lyrical strength on all the songs. She loves being underrated.

You can play the EP HERE.