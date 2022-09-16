RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Di'ja returns with new single 'Yoruba Demon'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singer songwriter Di'ja has returned with a new single she calls 'Yoruba Demon'.

Artist: Di'ja

Song Title: Yoruba Demon

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 14 seconds

Features: None

Label: Mavin Records

Details/Takeaway: Di'ja is backed with a new single called 'Yoruba Demon'. The song captures Di'Ja experience with a Yoruba Demon as she warns the ladies to be cautious of the smooth talking, classily dressed, and good looking Yoruba Men.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
