Artist: Di'ja
Di'ja returns with new single 'Yoruba Demon'
Singer songwriter Di'ja has returned with a new single she calls 'Yoruba Demon'.
Song Title: Yoruba Demon
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 14 seconds
Features: None
Label: Mavin Records
Details/Takeaway: Di'ja is backed with a new single called 'Yoruba Demon'. The song captures Di'Ja experience with a Yoruba Demon as she warns the ladies to be cautious of the smooth talking, classily dressed, and good looking Yoruba Men.
